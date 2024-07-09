Here's a quick overview of the best battery backup smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India:
OnePlus Nord CE 4: Features a 5,500mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It offers 16 hours of battery life on the PCMark test. Priced at Rs 26,999.
Realme 12 Pro: Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging. It lasts 15 hours and 42 minutes on PCMark and costs Rs 25,999.
OPPO F25 Pro: Boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, lasting over 19 hours on PCMark. Available for Rs 23,999.
Realme 12+: Has a 5,000mAh battery and 67W charging, providing 17 hours and 24 minutes of battery life. Priced at Rs 21,999.
Vivo V30e: Comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 44W charging, and offers nearly 15 hours on PCMark. It is priced at Rs 27,999.
These smartphones provide great value with strong battery performance, fast charging capabilities, and robust feature sets, all within a budget-friendly price range.
