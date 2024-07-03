India's top camera phones under ₹50,000: perfect for low-light shots and social media-ready selfies.
1. Xiaomi 14 Civi
Camera Features: Leica-partnered 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide cameras; dual 32MP front cameras.
2. Google Pixel 7
Camera Features: 50MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide rear cameras, 10.8MP front camera.
3. Vivo V30 Pro
Camera Features: Triple 50MP rear cameras with Zeiss presets, 50MP front camera.
4. Nothing Phone (2)
Camera Features: 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras, 32MP front camera.
5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Camera Features: 50MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras; 50MP front camera
Each phone offers unique photography features, from excellent low-light performance to powerful zoom and wide-angle capabilities.
