5 Best Earbuds Under ₹5,000 in India 2024: OnePlus Buds Z2, realme Buds Air 3 and More!
OnePlus Buds Z2 offers 38H battery, ANC, 10-min flash charge, and immersive sound quality, delivering a premium experience in Pearl White.
OnePlus Buds Z2
Realme Buds Air 3 boasts 42dB ANC, dual device pairing, 30H battery with fast charging, making it a versatile option for daily use.
Realme Buds Air 3
Sony WF-C500 delivers 20H battery, 360 Reality Audio, DSEE audio upscaling, and app support, ideal for music lovers and quick charging.
Sony WF-C500
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 features 25dB ANC, 12.4mm titanium drivers, 36H playback, IP55 water resistance, and fast charging in Thunder Gray.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
Noise Buds Xero offers 50dB Adaptive ANC, 12.4mm drivers, 50H battery life, and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring rich sound and in-ear detection.
Noise Buds Xero
