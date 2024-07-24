Features a 220W output with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer and Dolby Audio, offering deep bass and immersive sound.
Blaupunkt SBWL100 (₹10,999)
Delivers 160W RMS through a 2.1 channel setup with a sleek design, multiple sound modes, and robust sound quality.
boAt AAVANTE Bar 2050 (₹9,499)
A 5.1 channel system with 400W total output, providing a full surround sound experience with Dolby Digital support.
Sony HT-S20R (₹17,400)
Offers 160W peak output with a wireless subwoofer, ensuring flexible placement and powerful sound
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL (₹10,000)
Combines an 80W subwoofer with Bluetooth 4.2 for versatile use, ideal for both music and movies.
F&D T388X (₹14,499)
Each of these soundbars provides excellent value, catering to different preferences for home theater setups.
