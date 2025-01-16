5 Best iQOO Smartphones Under ₹35,000 in January 2025
iQOO Z7 Pro
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200, it features a 64 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup, a 16 MP selfie camera, a 4600 mAh battery, and a 6.78" AMOLED display. Running on Android 13 with Funtouch OS
iQOO Z9
With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 under the hood, it boasts a 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera, a 16 MP front camera, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 6.67" AMOLED display. Running Android 14 with Funtouch OS
iQOO Z9s
Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300, it offers a 50 MP + 2 MP rear camera, a 16 MP front camera, a massive 5500 mAh battery, and a 6.77" AMOLED display.
iQOO Z9s Pro
Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, it comes with a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera, a 16 MP front camera, a 5500 mAh battery, and a 6.77" AMOLED display. Running Android 14
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
Featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it delivers a flagship-grade experience with a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera, a 16 MP front camera, a 5160 mAh battery, and a 6.78" AMOLED display.