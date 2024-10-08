5 Best Mobile Phones Under 15000 October 2024, from Samsung to iQOO

Equipped with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED and a smooth 120Hz display, the phone runs on the Exynos 1380. It includes a 50MP main camera and an 13MP selfie shooter.
It Features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor. The smartphone boasts a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Moto G64 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.
The Redmi 13 (Rs 13,999) delivers solid gaming performance with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated, achieving playable frame rates in popular titles. However, its battery drain and temperature increase during gaming are points to consider.
It Sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. T3x is Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen1 SoC chipset. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. vivo T3x priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant.
The iQOO Z9x offers impressive performance for its price point (Rs 12,999). Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, it handles casual gaming with ease and runs demanding games like BGMI and COD.