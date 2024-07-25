OnePlus 12R

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Display: 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED, 120 Hz.  Camera: Triple (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), 16 MP front.  Battery: 5500 mAh, Super VOOC charging.  Price: Rs. 39,999.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7300.  Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120 Hz.  Camera: Triple (50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP), 50 MP front.  Battery: 5000 mAh, Super VOOC charging.  Price: Rs. 36,999.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Performance: Exynos 1480.  Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz.  Camera: Triple (50 MP + 12 MP + 5MP), 32 MP front.  Battery: 5000 mAh, Fast charging.  Price: Rs. 39,999.

XIAOMI 14 CIVI

Performance: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.  Display: 6.55-inch Quad Curved AMOLED, 120 Hz. Camera: Triple (50 MP + 50 MP +12 MP), 32 MP Dual front.  Battery: 5000 mAh, fast charging.  Price: Rs. 39,999.

iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G 

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.  Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 144 Hz.  Camera: Dual (50 MP + 8 MP), 16 MP front.  Battery: 5160 mAh, Fast charging.  Price: Rs. 36,998.

