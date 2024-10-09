5 Best Smartphones Under 25,000 in October 2024: Lava AGNI 3, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and More

Lava AGNI 3

It features a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300X. The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

It features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

iQOO Z9s Pro

Equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz display, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 5G. It includes a 50MP main camera and an 16MP selfie camera.

realme P2 Pro 5G

It features a 6.7" OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the  Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G

Equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ and a smooth 120Hz display, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It includes a 50MP main camera and an 16MP selfie shooter.

