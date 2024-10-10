5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in October 2024 : Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord 4 & More!

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

It features a 6.7" pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the  Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Arrow

OnePlus Nord 4

It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the  Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3. The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Arrow

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz display, the phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G. It includes a 50MP main camera and an 50MP selfie camera.

Arrow

iQOO Z9s Pro

Equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz display, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 5G. It includes a 50MP main camera and an 16MP selfie camera.

Arrow

Motorola Edge 50

It features a 6.67" pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the  Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Arrow