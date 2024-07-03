Explore top tablets under ₹30,000 for July 2024—ideal for students and professionals seeking value and performance.
Xiaomi Pad 6
: 11-inch 144Hz display, Snapdragon 870, 8GB RAM, Android 13 with MIUI 14, 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charge.
iPad 10th Generation:
10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic, iPadOS 17, supports Apple Pencil 1st gen, effectively ₹29,790 after discounts.
Honor Pad 9:
12.1-inch display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, 8300mAh battery, free keyboard.
Samsung Tab S6 Lite:
10.1-inch display, Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM, expandable storage, priced at ₹24,999.
OnePlus Pad Go LTE:
11.35-inch 2.4K display, MediaTek Helio G99, 8GB RAM, 8,000mAh battery with 33W charging, Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.2.
These tablets provide a mix of performance, features, and value, ideal for buyers with a budget of under ₹30,000.