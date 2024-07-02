Upcoming: July 2024 is set to be a thrilling month for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with key launches from Redmi, CMF, Motorola, and Samsung, spanning budget to premium segments.
1. Redmi 13 5G: Launching July 9; features include a 108MP camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 5,030mAh battery. Price: Rs 12,000-13,000.
2. CMF Phone 1: Debuts July 8 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G, Super AMOLED display. Expected under Rs 20,000
3. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Releases July 4; Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 165Hz display, dual 50MP cameras. Price under Rs 75,000.
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: Launching July 10; Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, new AI features. Prices start at Rs 1,69,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively.
5. OPPO Reno 12 Series 5G: Slated for a July 12 release.
6. Other Notable Launches: Including devices from Infinix, Tecno, iQOO, Lava, OnePlus, Realme, and Honor.