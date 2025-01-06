5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025
Poco C75 sports a 6.88" HD+ display with 90Hz refresh. Powered by Helio G81, it packs a 50MP rear + 13MP front camera, 5,160mAh battery, 18W charging, & expandable storage up to 1TB.
POCO C75 5G
Vivo T3 Lite 5G offers a 6.56" HD+ LCD, 90Hz refresh, Dimensity 6300, & 50MP dual rear cameras. With a 5,000mAh battery, IP64 dust & splash resistance, it ensures durability & performance.
Vivo T3 Lite 5G
Infinix Hot 50 5G has a 6.7" HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh, Dimensity 6300 chip, & up to 8GB RAM. It features a 48MP+depth sensor, 8MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and IP54 rating.
Infinix Hot 50 5G
Moto G35 5G boasts a 6.72" FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh, & UNISOC T760 chipset. Dual 50MP+8MP rear cameras, 16MP front, 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, IP52-rated splash resistance, & Dolby Atmos.
Moto G35 5G
