01

Combines a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and strong battery life with fast charging. Offers comprehensive software updates.

OnePlus 12:

02

Features a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24

03

Excels in camera technology suitable for capturing fast moments, backed by strong AI capabilities and long battery life.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

04

Delivers enhanced durability and improved design in a foldable format, though it lacks some advanced camera features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

05

Offers superior display and battery performance with rapid charging, slightly edged by the Google Pixel 8a in camera speed

OnePlus 12R

06

Features a titanium frame and flat display with an S Pen, excels in performance with a Snapdragon chipset tailored for Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

07

A versatile foldable that acts as both phone and tablet, with minimal crease and excellent battery life; lacks wireless charging.

OnePlus Open

Read More!