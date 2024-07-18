01
Combines a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and strong battery life with fast charging. Offers comprehensive software updates.
Features a 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
Excels in camera technology suitable for capturing fast moments, backed by strong AI capabilities and long battery life.
Delivers enhanced durability and improved design in a foldable format, though it lacks some advanced camera features.
Features a titanium frame and flat display with an S Pen, excels in performance with a Snapdragon chipset tailored for Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:
A versatile foldable that acts as both phone and tablet, with minimal crease and excellent battery life; lacks wireless charging.