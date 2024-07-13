Poco X6 Pro: Features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, a triple-camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Runs on Android 14.
Nothing Phone (2a):Offers a FHD+ AMOLED display, custom MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, dual 50MP rear cameras, and unique Glyph Interface. Priced at ₹23,999.
Realme 12 Pro:Equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging
OnePlus Nord CE 4:Features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, dual rear cameras with a 50MP main sensor, and offers HDR 10+ support.
Samsung Galaxy A54:Comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chipset, a versatile triple-camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Vivo V29e:Has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, a 64MP primary camera, and a 44MP front camera.
OPPO F25 Pro 5G:Features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 64MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.