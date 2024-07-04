Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:
AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU.
15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz display.
MIL-STD-810G certified, durable build. 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
MSI GF63 Thin:
Intel Core i5-11260H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.
15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display.
8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD.
Bluestacks and MSI APP Player included.
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2
HP Victus Gaming Laptop:
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500M.
15.6-inch FHD IPS, anti-glare display. 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD.
HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam, B&O audio.
Lenovo LOQ:
Intel Core i5-12450HX, NVIDIA RTX 2050. 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD IPS, 100% sRGB.
12GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD.
MUX Switch, Nahimic Audio.
60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro.
Acer ALG:
12th Gen Intel Core i5, RTX 2050.
15.6-inch FHD display, multi-colour keyboard.
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Metal body, Wi-Fi 6.
Acer Aspire 5:
13th Gen Intel Core i5, NVIDIA RTX 2050.
15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz.
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Acer Purified technologies.
Acer Nitro V:
AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS, RTX 2050.
15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz.
8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD.
Dual-fan cooling, DTS
Ultra audio.