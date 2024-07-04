Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU.  15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz display.  MIL-STD-810G certified, durable build. 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

MSI GF63 Thin:

Intel Core i5-11260H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.  15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display.  8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD.  Bluestacks and MSI APP Player included.  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2

HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500M.  15.6-inch FHD IPS, anti-glare display. 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD.  HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam, B&O audio.

Lenovo LOQ:

Intel Core i5-12450HX, NVIDIA RTX 2050. 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD IPS, 100% sRGB.  12GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD.  MUX Switch, Nahimic Audio.  60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro.

Acer ALG:

12th Gen Intel Core i5, RTX 2050.  15.6-inch FHD display, multi-colour keyboard.  16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.  Metal body, Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Aspire 5:

13th Gen Intel Core i5, NVIDIA RTX 2050.  15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz.  16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.  Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Acer Purified technologies.

Acer Nitro V:

AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS, RTX 2050. 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz.  8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD.  Dual-fan cooling, DTS  Ultra audio.