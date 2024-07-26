1. Pebble Royale Legend
Slim & stylish, AMOLED screen, always-on for quick checks, calls from your wrist!
Price: ₹3,999
2. Honor Choice Watch
Super bright screen, lasts 12 days, tracks runs accurately, call hands-free!
Price: ₹4,499
3. Samsung Galaxy Fit3
Perfect for fitness buffs, long battery life, keeps an eye on your stress.
Price: ₹4,899
4. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3
Fancy metal design, control it like magic, AMOLED screen, take calls..
Price: ₹2,999
5. Cult Sprint:
Looks cool, tracks runs like a pro, lasts a week on a charge.
Price: ₹2,499
6. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max:
Great for the price, calls and tracks everything you do.
Price: ₹1,099
7. pTron Reflect Callz:
Crazy cheap, calls & basic tracking, lots of fun watch faces.
Price: ₹799
