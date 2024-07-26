1. Pebble Royale Legend

Slim & stylish, AMOLED screen, always-on for quick checks, calls from your wrist!

Price: ₹3,999

Arrow

2. Honor Choice Watch

Super bright screen, lasts 12 days, tracks runs accurately, call hands-free!

Price: ₹4,499

Arrow

3. Samsung Galaxy Fit3

Perfect for fitness buffs, long battery life, keeps an eye on your stress.

Price: ₹4,899

Arrow

4. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

Fancy metal design, control it like magic, AMOLED screen, take calls..

Price: ₹2,999

Arrow

5. Cult Sprint:

Looks cool, tracks runs like a pro, lasts a week on a charge.

Price: ₹2,499

Arrow

6. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max:

Great for the price, calls and tracks everything you do.

Price: ₹1,099

Arrow

7. pTron Reflect Callz:

Crazy cheap, calls & basic tracking, lots of fun watch faces.

Price: ₹799

Arrow