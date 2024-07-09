Looking for the best value TWS earbuds under ₹5,000? We've rounded up top picks from Realme, OPPO, Nothing, and others, offering impressive sound, comfort, and features without breaking the bank.
Realme Buds Air 5 Pro (Rs 4,699): These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a 10-meter range and provide up to 40 hours of talk time, making them reliable for extended use.
CMF Buds Pro (Rs 3,499):Wireless in-ear canalphones with customizable eartips, noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, 10 mm driver, a 10-meter range, and up to 39 hours of talk time.
OPPO Enco Air3 Pro (Rs 4,299): Features noise cancellation, customizable earbuds, call/music controls, a 440 mAh battery for 30 hours of playback, and charges in 1.5 hours via USB Type-C.
Nothing Ear 1 (Rs 4,999): Boasts noise cancellation, sweat-proof build, foldable design, Bluetooth 5.2, a 10-meter range, and up to 64 hours of talk time.
Motorola Moto Buds (Rs 4,999): Lightweight at 36 grams, available in multiple colors, 12.4 mm driver, compatible with various devices, 42 hours of playback time, 460 mAh battery, and charges in 1.5 hours via USB Type-C.
JBL Tune Buds (Rs 4,999): Weigh 53 grams, available in several colors, 10 mm driver, noise cancellation, call/music controls, 48 hours of playback time, and charges in 2 hours via USB Type-C.
Boult Audio Z40 Ultra (Rs 4,999): Features a 440 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.3, a 10-meter range, and auto-pairing, charging in 2 hours via USB Type-C.