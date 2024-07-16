UTM Slow Edition (SE) approved: Apple approves UTM SE, the first PC emulator, on the App Store after an initial rejection.
Revised decision: Apple's decision to allow UTM SE is a change from its previous policy of only allowing retro game emulators.
UTM SE features: The app allows users to run old PC games and software, emulates various architectures, and supports both graphics and text-only modes.
Built on QEMU: UTM SE is built on the Quick Emulator (QEMU) machine emulator.
Previous rejection: Apple initially rejected UTM's application because it did not meet its policy of only allowing retro game emulators.
Policy changes: The approval of UTM SE suggests further policy changes by Apple regarding emulators on the App Store.
Uncertain future: It is unclear whether Apple will allow more PC and software emulators in the future or if this was an exception due to UTM SE not using the Just-In-Time (JIT) compiler.