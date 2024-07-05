Introduction: Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125, the first CNG-powered two-wheeler globally, priced at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom)
Dual-Fuel Capability: Operates on both petrol and CNG, with seamless switching between fuels.
Variants: Available in Drum, Drum LED, and Disc LED, with prices up to Rs 1.10 Lakh
Efficiency: Features a 125cc engine, offering 213 km/kg CNG mileage, making it economical for daily use.
Features: Includes the longest seat in its class and a 2 kg CNG tank.
Support: Launched with endorsement from Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, highlighting its low operational cost of Re 1 per kilometer.