CMF Phone (1)
- Launches on July 8 in India, featuring replaceable back covers, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, starting at Rs 15,999.
OPPO Reno 12 Series
-
Available from July 12, these phones offer 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens with AI enhancements.
Redmi 13 5G
- Launching on July 9, this model boasts the segment's biggest display and a 108MP camera.
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G
- Hits Indian market on July 9, features a 6.78-inch display and 108MP camera.
Moto G85
- Launches on July 10, comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.
Lava Blaze X
- Also launching on July 10, offers 8GB RAM and a 64MP camera, priced under Rs 20,000.
iQOO Neo 9s Pro+
- Set to launch on July 11 in China, it features a 6.78-inch screen and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.
Read More!