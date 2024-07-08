CMF Phone (1) - Launches on July 8 in India, featuring replaceable back covers, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC, starting at Rs 15,999.

OPPO Reno 12 Series - Available from July 12, these phones offer 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens with AI enhancements.

Redmi 13 5G - Launching on July 9, this model boasts the segment's biggest display and a 108MP camera.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G - Hits Indian market on July 9, features a 6.78-inch display and 108MP camera.

Moto G85 - Launches on July 10, comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.

Lava Blaze X - Also launching on July 10, offers 8GB RAM and a 64MP camera, priced under Rs 20,000.

iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ - Set to launch on July 11 in China, it features a 6.78-inch screen and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

