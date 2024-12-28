Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 50MP triple cameras, 20MP front camera, 6200mAh battery, 6.67” AMOLED display, and Android 14 with HyperOS
Best Buy Link!
Redmi Note 14 Pro+
Realme GT 6 boasts Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 50MP triple cameras, 32MP selfie shooter, 5500mAh battery, 6.78” AMOLED 120Hz display, and Android 14 with Realme UI.
Best Buy Link!
Realme GT 6
Nothing Phone 2 delivers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 50MP dual cameras, 32MP front camera, 4700mAh battery, 6.7” OLED display, and Android 13 with Nothing OS.
Best Buy Link!
Nothing Phone 2
Honor 90 impresses with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Acc. Edition, 200MP triple cameras, 50MP selfies, 5000mAh battery, 6.7” AMOLED display, and Android 13 with Magic UI.
Best Buy Link!
Honor 90
Oppo Reno 12 Pro features Dimensity 7300 Energy, 50MP triple cameras, 50MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery, 6.7” AMOLED display, and Android 14 with ColorOS
Best Buy Link!
Oppo Reno 12 Pro