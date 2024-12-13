Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024
Realme GT 6T comes with 8GB,Snapdragon 7+Gen3,50+8MP rear,32MP front,5500mAh,6.78"FHD+,Android14(RealmeUI).
realme GT 6T
VivoT3Ultra features MediaTek Dimensity 9200+,50+8MP rear,50MP front,5500mAh,6.78"FHD+,Android14(Funtouch).
vivo T3 Ultra
PocoF6 5G comes with 8GB, Snapdragon 8sGen3,50+8MP rear,20MP front,5000mAh,6.67"FHD+,Android14(HyperOS).
Poco F6 5G
OnePlusNord4 comes with Snapdragon 7+Gen3, 50+8MP rear, 16MP front,5500mAh,6.74"FHD+,Android14(OxygenOS).
OnePlus Nord 4