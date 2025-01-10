Best phones under ₹25000 in Jaunary 2025: Poco X7 Pro and more!

Poco X7 Pro features a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering 3200 nits peak brightness. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra, it includes LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Poco X7 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion  Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and 8GB RAM, it features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main and 13MP ultrawide lens for impressive photography.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Redmi Note 14 Pro Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, it packs a 5110mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and more, making it a compelling choice for users seeking style and performance in one package.

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A35 packs  Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core processor and 8GB RAM. It boasts a triple-camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, and more, making it a feature-packed choice.

Samsung Galaxy A35

Nothing Phone 2a remains a popular mid-ranger with powerful features. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering a seamless performance.

Nothing Phone 2a