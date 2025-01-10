Redmi Note 14 Pro Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, it packs a 5110mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and more, making it a compelling choice for users seeking style and performance in one package.
Samsung Galaxy A35 packs Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core processor and 8GB RAM. It boasts a triple-camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, and more, making it a feature-packed choice.
Nothing Phone 2a remains a popular mid-ranger with powerful features. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering a seamless performance.