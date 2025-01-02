Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025
Amazfit GTS 2
Sleek & lightweight at 24.7g, 7-day battery life, AMOLED screen, and BioTracker 2 for heart rate monitoring. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts.
Titan Celestor
100+ sports modes, AMOLED display, silicone strap, and 5ATM water resistance. A sporty choice for Android & iOS users.
Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)
Premium build with Snapdragon 4100+, 8GB storage, Wear OS, and smart home controls. Perfect blend of fashion & functionality.
Honor Watch Magic
Classic leather strap, AMOLED display, and heart rate monitor. No call function, but excellent for fitness tracking on a budget.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Classic design meets modern tech: AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass DX, EKG, blood oxygen tracking & 16GB storage. Perfect for Android users.