Best Speakers Under ₹10,000 in January 2025!
The Realme 100W Soundbar offers a 2.1 channel setup with a 40W subwoofer. It supports Bluetooth, USB ports, and a remote, providing crisp audio for home use.
The Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro features a subwoofer, wall mounting, and 2.75-inch drivers. With Bluetooth and a headphone jack, it’s great for movies and music.
The boAt Aavante Bar 1800 is a 2.1 channel soundbar with 120W output. It features Bluetooth 5.0, a sleek design, and remote bass control, delivering immersive sound.
The JBL Charge 3 offers powerful 20W stereo sound with a 6000mAh battery, delivering hours of playback. Its waterproof design and Bluetooth connectivity make it ideal for outdoor use.
