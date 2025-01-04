Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in  January 2025!

Portable, wireless, 3600mAh battery for long playback. Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz, Bluetooth 5 (10m range). Full-range driver, 4-hour charge time, 6-ohm impedance.

boAt Stone 1200

Home audio speaker with wireless Bluetooth 5, 2200mAh battery for hours of music. 70Hz-20KHz frequency range, full-range driver, 10m range, and 3.5-hour charging time.

boAt Party Pal 60

Wired 2.1 speaker setup with FM radio, SD card support, and powerful audio. Runs on AC adapter, 4-ohm impedance, and a sleek design for home use.

Zebronics SW8290

5.1 surround sound for immersive audio, wireless Bluetooth, 28W power output, FM radio, and memory card slot. Frequency: 35Hz-200Hz.

Philips SPA-3800B

Compact & portable wireless stereo speaker with 16W output, 85Hz-20KHz frequency range, splash-proof design, and long-lasting battery

JBL Flip 3

