The 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Floating Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM dimming offers a visually stunning and smooth experience, perfect for gaming and multimedia consumption.
The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 735 GPU ensures smooth multitasking and effortless handling of demanding apps and games.
The triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, promises excellent photography capabilities in various scenarios. The 50MP front camera is also a standout feature for selfie enthusiasts.
The 5,200mAh battery with 100W wired and 66W wireless fast charging ensures minimal downtime and quick top-ups, making it a great choice for users on the go.
MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 offers a range of customization options and features, including AI-powered camera enhancements and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The curved display, while visually appealing, might not be preferred by everyone. Some users find them prone to accidental touches and may prefer a flat display for better usability.