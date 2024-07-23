Initiative:

NPCI has launched the UPI One World wallet for international tourists visiting India, developed in collaboration with IDFC First Bank and Transcorp International under RBI oversight.

Purpose:

This service allows tourists to make digital payments across India without needing physical cash, simplifying transactions and enhancing convenience.

Acquisition and Use:

Tourists can obtain the wallet at airports, hotels, and money exchange spots by completing a KYC process with a valid passport and visa. It supports transactions at various merchants, online platforms, and for services like transportation.

Financial Management:

The wallet is linked to a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI), enabling users to track their spending and load funds using debit/credit cards or foreign currency.

End of Visit:

Before departure, tourists are required to encash any remaining balance in the wallet.