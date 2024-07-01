Launch and Pricing: Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September last year, featuring the iPhone 15 Plus as a high-end model originally priced at Rs 89,900.
Current Sale: Flipkart's Big Bachat Days sale offers a 16% discount on the iPhone 15 Plus, reducing the price to Rs 74,999 for the 128GB variant. This sale is active now and will continue until July 7.
Exchange Offer: An exchange bonus of up to Rs 28,500 is available, with the amount depending on the condition of the phone being traded in.
Cashback & Offer: Owners of a Flipkart Axis credit card can receive a cashback of Rs 2,325. A special discount of Rs 1,000 is available for payments made using UPI.
Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display enhanced with ProMotion technology allowing up to 120Hz refresh rate for a fluid viewing experience.
Chipset: Powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which supports superior performance capabilities for demanding tasks.