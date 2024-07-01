iPhone 16: Potential return to iPhone 12's vertical camera layout, reduced bezels, new "Capture Button" for quick photo/video access.
iPhone 15: Diagonal camera layout, Dynamic Island.
Design:
iPhone 16: Same size as iPhone 15, but possibly a more efficient technology for better brightness and battery life. No high refresh rate expected.
iPhone 15: Existing display technology.
Display:
iPhone 16: Likely to inherit iPhone 15's 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensors, with major advancements reserved for Pro models.
iPhone 15: 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensors.
Camera:
iPhone 16: Significant upgrade with a new chip (possibly A17 or A18), promising faster performance than iPhone 15's A16.
iPhone 15: A16 chip.
Performance:
Both: Will ship with iOS 18.
iPhone 16: May have exclusive iOS 18 features, including an overhauled Siri with AI capabilites.
Software:
iPhone 16: Rumored larger battery (3561 mAh) for extended usage compared to 15.
iPhone 15: 3349 mAh Battery.
Battery:
Choosing between them depends on priorities like camera technology, design, performance, and battery life. Keep an eye on confirmed details closer to the launch.
Decision:
