Latest Smartwatches that are available under 5000 in January 2025!
Realme Watch S2
Enjoy a stunning 1.4" HD touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. It offers sleep analysis and a 14-day battery, perfect for health-conscious users.
Nothing Watch Pro 2
Boasts a
1.3” AMOLED display
,
BT calling with AI noise reduction
, and menstrual tracking. With IP68 protection, built-in GPS, and
11-day battery life
, it's ready for every adventure.
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max
Features a
1.96” AMOLED display
, health tracking for HR, SpO2, stress, and
100 sports modes
. BT calling, SoS features, and DIY watch faces make it a versatile fitness companion.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite
A
1.96" display with 600 nits brightness
,
5-system GPS
, and 5ATM water resistance. BT calling, SpO2 tracking, and 200+ watch faces powered by Xiaomi HyperOS redefine performance.
Fire-Boltt Snapp
With a
selfie camera
,
4G SIM slot
, and
54.1mm AMOLED display
, it’s packed with a Play Store for apps and a
1000mAh battery
, blending smartphone-like features with smartwatch convenience.