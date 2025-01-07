Latest Smartwatches that are available under 5000 in January 2025!

Realme Watch S2

Enjoy a stunning 1.4" HD touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. It offers sleep analysis and a 14-day battery, perfect for health-conscious users.

Nothing Watch Pro 2

Boasts a 1.3” AMOLED display, BT calling with AI noise reduction, and menstrual tracking. With IP68 protection, built-in GPS, and 11-day battery life, it's ready for every adventure.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

Features a 1.96” AMOLED display, health tracking for HR, SpO2, stress, and 100 sports modes. BT calling, SoS features, and DIY watch faces make it a versatile fitness companion.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

A 1.96" display with 600 nits brightness, 5-system GPS, and 5ATM water resistance. BT calling, SpO2 tracking, and 200+ watch faces powered by Xiaomi HyperOS redefine performance.

Fire-Boltt Snapp

With a selfie camera, 4G SIM slot, and 54.1mm AMOLED display, it’s packed with a Play Store for apps and a 1000mAh battery, blending smartphone-like features with smartwatch convenience.