Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
realme 13 Pro Plus comes with
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor
, 50MP triple-camera setup, and a massive 5200mAh battery with 6.7” AMOLED display and Android 14 (Realme UI
OPPO Reno12 comes with Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, 50MP triple cameras, and 5000mAh battery & sleek design, 6.7” AMOLED display, and ColorOS on Android 14
OnePlus Nord 4
impresses with its
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip
, 50MP dual cameras, and a powerful 5500mAh battery. Paired with a stunning 6.74” AMOLED display and Oxygen OS
Motorola Edge 50
is a gem! Powered by the
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
, it boasts a 50MP triple-camera system, a 5000mAh battery, and a vibrant 6.7” P-OLED display
vivo V40e shines with a 50MP front camera,Powered by the Dimensity 7300 chip, it features a 5500mAh battery, 6.77” AMOLED display, and Funtouch OS on Android 14
