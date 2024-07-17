5 Reasons to Buy:
1. Stunning Design: The OnePlus Nord 4 stands out with its premium metal unibody design, offering a sleek and stylish look that feels great in hand.
2. Impressive Display: The 6.74-inch 1.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate and ProXDR technology delivers vibrant visuals, smooth scrolling, and enhanced brightness for a great viewing experience.
3. Powerful Performance: The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset ensures smooth multitasking and gaming, providing a lag-free user experience.
4. Fast Charging: The 5000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support allows for rapid charging, getting you back to full power in no time
5. Capable Camera: The dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor produces crisp and detailed photos in daylight conditions, while the 16MP front camera takes decent selfies.
2 Reasons to Skip:
1. Bloatware: The phone comes with pre-installed bloatware apps that cannot be uninstalled, taking up storage space and potentially affecting performance.
2. No microSD Card Support: The lack of expandable storage might be a concern for users who require a lot of space for photos, videos, and apps.
