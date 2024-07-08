Design & Display: Both models have FHD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a plastic back, while the Samsung Galaxy F55 has a vegan leather back and a slightly brighter super AMOLED display.
Performance: The Nord CE4 is powered by the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Galaxy F55 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Both have similar RAM and storage options.
Camera: The Galaxy F55 leads with a superior triple-camera setup, including a high-quality 50MP selfie camera, compared to the Nord CE4's dual-camera configuration.
Battery & Charging: The Nord CE4 boasts a larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The Galaxy F55 has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.
Software & Updates: The Galaxy F55 offers better long-term support with four Android upgrades and five years of security updates, versus two and three years respectively for the Nord CE4.
Price: The Nord CE4 starts at ₹24,999, while the Galaxy F55 starts at ₹26,999, with variations based on configuration