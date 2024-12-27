POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
Design and Build
The POCO C75 5G impresses with a modern design, lightweight matte-finish build, IP52 splash resistance, and a durable feel, resisting smudges and fingerprints.
Display
The POCO C75 5G's 6.88" HD+ display with 120Hz adaptive refresh, 1640x720 resolution, and 600nits brightness offers smooth navigation and good sunlight visibility.
Performance
The POCO C75 5G, powered by Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 and Adreno GPU, ensures smooth performance, quick app launches, and seamless multitasking for daily tasks.
Cameras
The POCO C75 5G’s 50MP camera shines in daylight with vibrant, detailed shots, but low-light performance suffers. The 5MP front camera is decent but lacks sharpness.
Battery Life
The POCO C75 5G's 5160mAh battery offers all-day usage, excelling in streaming and gaming. While 18W charging takes 2 hours, its great battery life compensates well.
Final Verdict
The POCO C75 5G offers great value with its smooth display, strong battery, and clean software. While it lacks Full HD and excels in low-light photography, it’s a reliable, budget-friendly 5G smartphone.