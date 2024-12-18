The realme 14x 5G features a diamond-inspired, reflective back. It includes Military-Grade Shock Resistance, ArmorShell Protection, IP69 water/dust resistance, and SonicWave Water Ejection.
Display
The realme 14x 5G features a 6.67" 120Hz Eye Comfort Display with adaptive refresh Rate. It offers 500nits brightness, 10-layer eye protection, paper-like mode, 89.97% screen-to-body.
Performance
The Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process, ensures power efficiency and strong performance with an AnTuTu score over 420K.
Battery Life
The realme 14x 5G’s 6000mAh battery lasts up to 1.5 days with heavy use and nearly 2 for light users. It retains over 80% after 1600 cycles, though frequent fast charging may affect longevity.
Camera
realme 14x's 50MP AI camera captures vibrant, detailed photos in good light and strong low-light with f/1.8 aperture. AI enhances colors for casual shots, and Portrait mode delivers impressive background.
Durability
realme 14x features Military-Grade Shock Resistance, reinforced die-casting aluminum, and internal cushioning for excellent drop protection. Built to endure rugged environments.
Verdict
realme 14x prioritizes durability, performance & innovation with IP69 water resistance, a 6000mAh battery, SonicWave Water Ejection, Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, 120Hz display making it a well-rounded choice