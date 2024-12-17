Redmi 14 Pro Specification & Price
The Redmi Note 14 Pro, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, 6.67″ display, 5500mAh battery, triple rear cameras (50MP+8MP+2MP), 20MP front camera & runs Android 14 with HyperOS.
Realme 13 Pro Specification & Price
The Realme 13 Pro, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 6.7″ display, 5200mAh battery, triple rear cameras (50MP+8MP+2MP), 32MP front camera, and runs Android 14 with Realme UI.
ANTUTU SCORE
Redmi Note 14 5G has an overall AnTuTu score of 728.840
Winner: Redmi Note 14 Pro
realme 13 Pro has an overall AnTuTu score of 664,130
GEEKBENCH
Redmi Note 14 Pro Geekbench multi-core score is 2,274 and single-core score is 948.
Winner: Tie
realme 13 Pro Geekbench single-core score is 872 and multi-core score is 2,826
CPU THROTTLE
Redmi Note 14 Pro total temperature gain while gaming is 20 degrees Celsius.
Winner: Realme Note 13 Pro
Realme 13 Pro total temperature gain while gaming is 16 degrees Celsius.
VERDICT
- Redmi Note 14 Pro excels with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and a 5500mAh battery.
- Realme 13 Pro stands out with a superior 32MP front camera and Snapdragon 7s Gen2.