Top 5 Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 30,000
Top gaming phones under Rs 30,000 feature quick performance, high refresh rates, long battery life, and gaming-specific features. Ideal for games like Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI.
Featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, it scores high on benchmarks and handles games like BGMI with minimal temperature rise and battery drop.
1. POCO F6:
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, it delivers smooth gaming with minimal frame drops, maintaining low temperature and battery consumption.
2. POCO X6 Pro
Equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, it offers stable performance with minimal battery drop despite a significant temperature rise during gaming.
3. Realme 12 Pro+
With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, it provides good gaming performance, though it shows a notable temperature increase.
4. Realme 12 Pro:
Running on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it ensures satisfactory gaming with a noticeable battery drop but maintains a decent temperature.
5. Samsung Galaxy F55