5 Best Tablets with keyboard you can buy in November 2024
If you need a big screen, the 12.1-inch display on this tablet is ideal. It also boasts a Snapdragon processor and includes a Bluetooth keyboard.
HONOR Pad 9
A well-rounded option with an 11.35-inch 2.4K display, detachable keyboard, and sleek design.
OnePlus Pad Go
This one is a budget-friendly option with 10.1 Inch HD Screen and expanded storage and a quad-core processor.
Android 13 Tablet
Aimed at multimedia use with its high-resolution display and expandable storage. The keyboard makes it suitable for work as well.
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)
Wishtel IRA Duo+ (10.1 inch) Unique for its calling functionality. Also offers 64GB storage and a detachable keyboard at an affordable price.
