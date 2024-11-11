5 Best Tablets with keyboard you can buy in November 2024

If you need a big screen, the 12.1-inch display on this tablet is ideal. It also boasts a Snapdragon processor and includes a Bluetooth keyboard.

HONOR Pad 9

A well-rounded option with an 11.35-inch 2.4K display, detachable keyboard, and sleek design.

OnePlus Pad Go

This one is a budget-friendly option with 10.1 Inch HD Screen and expanded storage and a quad-core processor.

Android 13 Tablet

Aimed at multimedia use with its high-resolution display and expandable storage.  The keyboard makes it suitable for work as well.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

Wishtel IRA Duo+ (10.1 inch) Unique for its calling functionality. Also offers 64GB storage and a detachable keyboard at an affordable price.

Wishtel IRA Duo+