What Color Sonos Ace Should You Get?

Discover whether the Black or Soft White Sonos Ace headphones suit your style and needs better, with a focus on their unique features and practical benefits.

The Sonos Ace, the company’s first foray into the headphone market, has generated considerable interest with its robust features and sleek design. One of the most important decisions prospective buyers face is choosing the right color. Available in two options—Black and Soft White—each color has its unique appeal and practical considerations.

Black: Classic and Subtle

The Black variant of the Sonos Ace is a classic choice. It’s a versatile color that easily blends into various settings, from professional environments to casual outings. The Black Ace is less likely to show dirt or wear over time, making it a practical option for users who plan to use their headphones frequently and in various environments.

Black also has a sleek, understated aesthetic that appeals to those who prefer a more subdued look. If you’re someone who values practicality and timeless design, the Black Sonos Ace might be the perfect choice.

Soft White: Elegant and Modern

The Soft White version, on the other hand, offers a fresh and modern aesthetic. This color stands out and makes a statement, ideal for those who want their headphones to reflect a sense of style and sophistication. However, it’s worth noting that white headphones might require more frequent cleaning to maintain their pristine appearance.

Soft White is an excellent choice for users who want a lighter, brighter look that complements a contemporary lifestyle. This color can add a touch of elegance to your tech accessories, making it suitable for creative professionals and fashion-forward individuals.

Making the Decision

When deciding between Black and Soft White, consider the environments in which you’ll be using the headphones and your personal style preferences. Black is versatile and low-maintenance, ideal for everyday use and travel. Soft White offers a modern, stylish look but might require more upkeep to stay clean.

Both colors come with the same high-end features that make the Sonos Ace a standout in the headphone market. These include active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, a robust 30-hour battery life with ANC on, and premium build quality with memory foam earcups and a stainless steel headband​.

Ultimately, the choice between Black and Soft White Sonos Ace headphones comes down to your personal style and practical considerations. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of Black or the modern sophistication of Soft White, you’ll be getting a pair of headphones that deliver exceptional sound quality and comfort.