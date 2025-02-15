WhatsApp Adds Chat Themes: A Guide to Customizing Your Conversations

Enhance your WhatsApp experience! Learn how to use the new Chat Themes feature with 22 pre-set themes, 30 new wallpapers, and custom background options for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called “Chat Theme,” allowing users to personalize their messaging experience with a variety of visual options. This update brings 22 pre-set chat themes and 30 new wallpapers, giving users more control over the look and feel of their chats. This highly anticipated feature, previously seen in beta testing, is now available for both Android and iOS devices.

Choosing and Applying Chat Themes

Users can easily apply a theme to all of their chats or select a unique theme for individual conversations. This feature extends to Channels as well, offering a consistent aesthetic across different types of interactions. It’s important to note that these themes are only visible to the individual user, ensuring privacy in personalizing their interface.

Customizing Pre-set Themes

The built-in themes offer a degree of customization. Users can adjust the brightness of the background and even change the color of their outgoing message bubbles. However, the color of incoming messages remains fixed, appearing as either white or gray depending on whether the user has enabled light or dark mode within the app.

Personalized Backgrounds

Beyond the pre-set themes and bundled wallpapers, WhatsApp allows users to select backgrounds from their device’s gallery or camera roll. This option provides even greater flexibility for creating a truly personalized chat experience.

With the introduction of Chat Themes, WhatsApp has significantly enhanced its customization options. The ability to choose from a variety of pre-set themes, customize those themes, select new wallpapers, and even use personal photos as backgrounds empowers users to create a more personalized and engaging messaging experience. Whether you prefer a consistent look across all your chats or unique themes for different conversations, WhatsApp’s new feature offers something for everyone on both Android and iOS.

