WhatsApp to Roll Out Username Feature, Boosting Privacy and Convenience

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to connect using usernames instead of phone numbers. This enhancement aims to improve user privacy and streamline the connection process.

Privacy-Focused Usernames

According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, the username feature is currently under development and has been spotted on WhatsApp’s web client. While not yet available on other platforms, the company plans to expand this feature in the future. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals a “Pick your username” toggle, allowing users to enter their preferred username.

How It Works

During the setup process, users will be able to select a unique username, subject to availability. This username will serve as the user’s unique identifier on WhatsApp, enabling them to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers. This privacy-conscious approach allows users to maintain anonymity while engaging with friends and contacts.

Benefits for Businesses

The introduction of usernames will also benefit username feature Business users. Business owners can create unique usernames that reflect their brand identity, separate from their phone numbers. This feature will allow businesses to engage with customers more professionally and securely, strengthening their brand presence on the platform.

Rigorous Testing and Refinement

The username creation feature is undergoing extensive testing and refinement to ensure a seamless and secure user experience. WhatsApp is committed to meeting the high standards expected by its users by focusing on delivering reliable and error-free functionality.

Additional Updates: Favorites Filter

In addition to the upcoming username feature, WhatsApp has recently introduced a “Favorites” filter for chats and calls. This filter enables users to easily access frequently contacted individuals, streamlining communication with important contacts.

Enhancing the Messaging Experience

WhatsApp to introduce username creation feature: This feature promises to transform how users connect, making interactions more secure and user-friendly. As WhatsApp continues to refine and expand its features, users can look forward to an enhanced messaging experience that aligns with their privacy needs and preferences.