WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Android Smartphones From January 1: Is Yours on the List?

23/12/2024
Lakshmi Narayanan
2 Min Read
WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Android Smartphones From January 1
WhatsApp to stop working on some older Android smartphones from January 1, 2024. Is your phone on the list? Learn more about the affected devices and how to backup your chats.

To maintain optimal performance and compatibility with its latest features, WhatsApp will discontinue support for certain older Android smartphones starting January 1, 2024. This move affects devices running older versions of the Android operating system, specifically Android KitKat or earlier.

Affected Devices

A recent report indicates that over 20 Android smartphone models will be impacted by this change. Many of these devices are from manufacturers like HTC and LG, who have since exited the smartphone market.

Data Backup and Recommendations

Users of the affected devices are strongly encouraged to back up their WhatsApp chats to a Google account before the end of the year. This will ensure that chat history can be easily restored to a new device.

Other Meta Platforms

It is anticipated that other Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, may also cease to function on these older devices in the near future.

What are the Risks of Using an Unsupported Device?

Continuing to use WhatsApp on an unsupported device after January 1st may expose users to several risks:

  • Security vulnerabilities: Outdated operating systems are more susceptible to malware and hacking attempts, potentially compromising your personal data.
  • Limited functionality: You may not be able to access new features or experience optimal performance.
  • App instability: The app may crash frequently or become completely unusable.

As WhatsApp evolves, it’s essential for users to stay updated on compatibility requirements. While the upcoming changes may inconvenience some users with older devices, they are necessary to ensure the platform’s continued security and functionality. By backing up their data and considering newer devices, users can ensure a seamless transition and continue to enjoy the benefits of WhatsApp.

About the author

Avatar photo

Lakshmi Narayanan

Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.

