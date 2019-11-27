If you are in search to buy a new laptop, then it is really important that you have an idea about what kind of laptop you might be interested in. It is always a good idea to buy the latest released laptops to ensure that you get to experience the latest hardware and software that are available in the market.

With new laptop models being launched quite frequently, it will be tough for anyone to keep track of the latest laptop launches. For those among you interested to know about the latest released laptops in the market, today we are here with a list on the same.

Top Latest Released Laptops in the Market

Lenovo Yoga C930. Huawei Matebook X Pro. HP Omen X 2S. Asus Zenbook Pro Duo. Dell XPS 13 (2019).

Lenovo Yoga C930 [Price: $1,199.90 on Amazon]

For those in search of the best 2-in-1 laptop out there, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is the ultimate choice there is. It weighs just 1.4kgs thus making it very portable.

1.8GHz Intel 8th gen core i7-8550U processor with max speed up to 4.0GHz.

13.9-inch Ultra-HD touchscreen IPS display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

12GB DDR4 RAM.

Intel Integrated UHD 620 Graphics.

512GB SSD.

Up to 9 hours of battery life.

The laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and also features Rapid Charge technology for faster battery charging. Other features include 4K clarity Dolby vision, fingerprint scanner, backlit keyboard, and an active pen.

Huawei Matebook X Pro Signature Edition [Price: $1,869.99 on Amazon]

The Huawei Matebook X Pro Signature Edition features the world’s first FullView touch display on a notebook with a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. Weighing in at just 1.33kgs, the laptop is also ultra-portable.

Intel 8th gen core i7-8550U processor with a max clock frequency of 4.0GHz.

13.9-inch 3k resolution LTPS display.

16GB DDR3 SDRAM.

Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card.

Close to 10 hours of battery life.

Fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello compatibility.

Windows 10 Professional.

Apart from its awesome looking display and 178-degree viewing angle, the laptop’s hardware upgrades allow it to be about 40 percent faster than its predecessor. The Apple Macbook-like design of this laptop is also very appealing.

HP Omen X 2S [Price: $2,022.49 on Amazon]

If you are seeking a gaming-oriented laptop in 2019, then the HP Omen X 2S is what you need. The laptop’s design and internals are carefully crafted to provide an exceptional gaming experience.

9th gen 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-9750h processor with a maximum clock frequency of 4.5GHz.

15.6-inch IPS Anti-Glare Full-HD WLED backlit display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

16GB DDR4 RAM.

8GB dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.

512GB NVMe M.2 SSD.

Up to 4.5 hours of battery life.

Windows 10 Home.

The highlight feature of this laptop is its secondary 5.98-inch Full-HD touchscreen, thus giving you the benefits of a dual-screen laptop, for effective gaming and streaming. This machine is a pure gamer-oriented laptop and even has a dedicated thermal cooling setup consisting of a 3-phase motor with fluid dynamic bearing and three air outlet vents.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo [Price: $2,489.99 on Amazon]

Yet another dual-screen laptop that is focused on productivity. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is constantly rated as the best laptop for productivity on the internet in 2019.

15-inch Ultra-HD 4K resolution touchscreen display. A secondary 14-inch display that is a matte touchscreen and also has 4K resolution.

9th gen Intel core i7-9750h processor that can clock up to 4.5GHz.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

16GB DDR4 RAM.

1TB NVMe SSD.

Inbuilt Infrared camera to sign in using facial recognition.

Other key features of the Asus ZenBook Pro includes an exclusive design that provides a better typing experience along with better cooling and audio experience. The laptop also features a removable stylus and a palm rest that is detachable.

Dell XPS 15 (2019) [Price: $1,399.97 on Amazon]

The latest Dell XPS 15 is the most gorgeous looking and best performing laptop from Dell currently. Like every other Dell laptop, this laptop also incorporates high-quality built quality as well.

15.6-inch Ultra-HD 4K InfinityEdge LED touchscreen display.

8th gen Intel core i5-8300H processor with clock frequency from 2.3GHz till 4.0GHz.

8GB DDR4 RAM.

512GB PCIe SSD.

4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

Windows 10 Home.

Over 8 hours of battery life.

The Dell XPS 15 2019 model isn’t the best example of a portable laptop. However, if you wish to do all types of work on your laptop including productivity tasks, gaming, etc. without buying a laptop that is too bulky or looks majestic, this laptop is what you need to go for.

Final Words

The above list consists of the laptop models that were recently launched in the market. The availability of laptop models may depend on your local market too. We will also be updating the list with more laptop models as soon as they get announced.