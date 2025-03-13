Windows 11, macOS Users Get OneDrive Shortcut Bug Solution.

Microsoft releases an update to address a persistent bug within OneDrive that affected internet shortcuts (.url files) on both Windows 11 and macOS. Users reported issues where these shortcuts failed to open correctly, or sometimes opened unexpected locations. The fix addresses file access problems that arose after changes in how OneDrive handles these files.

Users experienced problems when they tried to open website links stored as .url files within their OneDrive folders. The files, intended to open in a web browser, instead produced errors, or opened generic file explorer windows. This problem became more prominent after recent updates to OneDrive and operating system changes.

Microsoft’s development team identified the core problem as a conflict in how OneDrive synchronizes and interprets .url files across different operating systems. This issue created confusion in the file path resolution, especially between Windows and macOS systems. The company tested the fix extensively before its release.

The update rolls out in phases to all OneDrive users. Users on Windows 11 can ensure they have the latest version by checking for updates through the Microsoft Store. macOS users can update OneDrive through the App Store or the application’s built-in update mechanism. The patch specifically targets the file path handling for internet shortcuts.

Microsoft released the update after reports of user frustration. Online forums and support channels saw a rise in complaints regarding the .url file issue. Users expressed concern over lost productivity and the inability to access important web links stored within their OneDrive folders. The company prioritised this fix due to the widespread impact.

The fix resolves the problem by standardising how OneDrive handles .url files across Windows and macOS. The update corrects the way the application processes file paths and ensures that links open correctly in the default web browser. This change improves consistency in file access.

Microsoft recommends that users restart their computers after installing the update. This step ensures that the changes take full effect. Users who continue to experience issues after the update should contact Microsoft support for assistance.

The problem affected users who stored large numbers of internet shortcuts within their OneDrive folders. This issue disrupted workflows for users who relied on OneDrive for file management. The company confirmed that data stored within OneDrive remained safe during the bug. The problem only impacted the ability to open .url files.

Microsoft’s support team published detailed instructions on their support website. These instructions guide users through the update process and offer troubleshooting tips. The company’s release notes detail the specific changes included in the update. The notes also clarify that the fix applies to both personal and business OneDrive accounts.

The fix reduces the chance of future problems with .url files. Microsoft revised its file handling protocols. The company stated that it will continue to monitor user feedback and address any further issues that arise. The company prioritises stability for its cloud storage users.

The update comes as Microsoft continues to develop and refine its OneDrive service. The company aims to provide a reliable and consistent cloud storage experience across all platforms. The recent fix demonstrates its commitment to addressing user concerns and improving its products. The company avoids broad statements about future plans. It focuses on resolving existing issues.