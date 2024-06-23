Windows 11’s Phone Link App Now Extracts Text from Your Android Photos

Microsoft has quietly rolled out a new feature to Windows 11 users that makes working with photos from your Android phone even easier. The Phone Link app, designed to bridge the gap between your PC and Android device, now includes Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities. This means you can extract text directly from the images on your phone, right from your Windows 11 desktop.

How Does it Work?

The feature, simply called “Text”, is integrated into the latest version of the Phone Link app (1.24052.124.0 or later). If you haven’t already, updating the app through the Microsoft Store is the first step.

Connect: Ensure your Android phone is connected to your Windows 11 PC through the Phone Link app. Open Photos: Navigate to the “Photos” section within the app. Select an Image: Click on the photo containing the text you want to extract. Click “Text”: A new option labeled “Text” will appear when viewing the photo. Click it, or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+T. Extract and Copy: The OCR engine will scan the image and identify any text. You can then easily copy the extracted text to your clipboard for use in other applications.

Practical Uses

This new capability has several practical applications:

Quickly Capture Information: Extract text from receipts, business cards, documents, or even handwritten notes.

Extract text from receipts, business cards, documents, or even handwritten notes. Digital Note-Taking: Snap a photo of a whiteboard or presentation slide and convert it into editable text.

Snap a photo of a whiteboard or presentation slide and convert it into editable text. Translation: Take a picture of a foreign language sign and have the text translated using other tools.

Limitations and Future Improvements

While the feature is convenient, early testing suggests it works best with English text. Microsoft will likely address this limitation in future updates to support a wider range of languages.

Additionally, the Phone Link app’s OCR is not as sophisticated as some dedicated scanning apps. It may struggle with complex layouts or low-quality images.

Despite its limitations, this new feature is a welcome addition for anyone who frequently works with photos taken on their Android phone. It simplifies the process of extracting text and seamlessly integrates it into your Windows workflow. With future improvements, it could become an even more powerful tool for productivity and accessibility.