Wings Diwali Sale: Exciting Discounts on Tech Products

As India celebrates Diwali, Wings, a consumer electronics brand, announces a sale from 3rd to 12th November on Flipkart & Amazon. The sale includes discounts on audio solutions, smartwatches, and accessories.

Key Highlights:

Sale duration: 3rd to 12th November on Flipkart & Amazon.

Products on offer include audio solutions, smartwatches, and trendy accessories.

Gaming enthusiasts can avail discounts on Phantom, Phantom 850, and Phantom 450 models.

Lifestyle-oriented products like Flobuds 200, Flobuds 400, Phantom 340, and Phantom 345 available at special prices.

Music lovers can enjoy discounts on Rave 100 and Upbeat 201 speakers.

Home entertainment upgrades possible with discounted Centerstage 400 and Centerstage 300 soundbars.

As India prepares for Diwali, Wings is ready to contribute to the festive mood with offers on a broad range of products. The Wings Diwali Sale caters to the Indian youth, offering products that align with their cultural preferences. The brand emphasizes quality, innovation, and style.

For gamers, discounts on various Phantom models are available. Those seeking a fashionable lifestyle can find products like Flobuds 200, Flobuds 400, Phantom 340, and Phantom 345 at special Diwali prices. Music enthusiasts can enjoy the festival with discounted Rave 100 and Upbeat 201 speakers.

Additionally, for those looking to enhance their home entertainment, Wings offers its premium soundbar range, including Centerstage 400 and Centerstage 300, at reduced prices. Here are the details of the discounts on various products:

PHANTOM series ranging from ₹999 to ₹1399

VADER series from ₹799 to ₹1599

FLOBUDS 400 at ₹799

META, PLATINUM, and PRIME SMARTWATCHES from ₹1099 to ₹1999

CENTERSTAGE soundbars from ₹1099 to ₹1299

Upbeat and Rave speakers from ₹699 to ₹899

This sale presents an opportunity to upgrade tech gadgets and accessories at discounted prices, making this Diwali more exciting and enjoyable.