Wired Broadband Still Reigns Supreme: Excitel CEO Debunks Jio and Airtel AirFiber Hype

In a world increasingly dominated by wireless technologies, the debate between fixed wireless access (FWA) like Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber, and traditional wired broadband continues to simmer. While the promise of high-speed internet without the hassle of wires is alluring, a prominent industry figure has stepped forward to cast doubt on their ability to truly replace the reliability and performance of good old-fashioned cables.

Bidhan Roy, the Chief Executive Officer of Excitel, a growing internet service provider known for its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, recently made headlines with his straightforward assessment: Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber are simply “no match” for actual wired broadband. His statement, made during an industry panel discussion in Delhi last week, has ignited a fresh wave of discussion among consumers and experts alike.

“While the marketing around these 5G-based wireless services is strong, the fundamental limitations remain,” Roy stated unequivocally. “Wired broadband, particularly fiber optic connections, offers a level of stability, latency, and consistent high bandwidth that wireless technologies, in their current form, simply cannot replicate on a mass scale.”

Roy’s perspective isn’t just anecdotal. It’s rooted in the inherent differences between the two technologies. Wired broadband, especially FTTH, provides a dedicated physical connection directly to the user’s home. This dedicated line ensures a consistent flow of data, largely unaffected by external factors like weather conditions, network congestion in the neighborhood, or the distance from a cell tower.

On the other hand, Jio AirFiber and Airtel Xstream AirFiber rely on radio waves transmitted from nearby cell towers. While 5G technology offers impressive speeds under ideal conditions, these speeds and the overall performance can fluctuate significantly. Factors like the number of users simultaneously connected to the same tower, the distance and any obstructions between the user’s receiver and the tower, and even atmospheric conditions can impact the quality of the connection.

Consider, for instance, a family relying heavily on their internet connection for work, online classes, and streaming entertainment. During peak hours, when many users in the same area are online, the bandwidth available through a wireless connection might get distributed, leading to slower speeds and buffering. A wired connection, with its dedicated capacity, is far less susceptible to such fluctuations.

“Think of it like a highway,” explains Rohan Verma, a tech analyst based in Bangalore. “Wired broadband is like having your own dedicated lane, ensuring a smooth and consistent flow of traffic. Wireless, on the other hand, is like sharing the main carriageway with everyone else. During rush hour, things can get congested.”

Excitel, under Roy’s leadership, has been aggressively expanding its FTTH network across several Indian cities, focusing on providing affordable and reliable high-speed internet. Their business model hinges on the superiority of wired connections, and Roy’s recent comments serve to reinforce this belief.

“We’ve seen the limitations of wireless technologies in the past,” Roy elaborated. “While 4G offered a significant improvement over 3G, it still couldn’t match the consistency of wired connections for demanding applications. 5G is faster, yes, but the fundamental shared nature of the medium remains a bottleneck for truly consistent high-performance internet at home.”

His statements also touch upon the crucial aspect of latency, which is the delay in data transfer. Lower latency is critical for applications like online gaming, video conferencing, and real-time collaboration. Wired connections inherently offer lower latency compared to wireless, making them the preferred choice for users who prioritize responsiveness and minimal lag.

While Jio and Airtel have been actively promoting their AirFiber services, highlighting the ease of installation and the elimination of messy wires, Roy suggests that consumers should look beyond the initial convenience and consider the long-term performance and reliability.

“The initial appeal of ‘no wires’ is understandable,” Roy acknowledged. “But when it comes to consistent speeds, low latency, and overall reliability, especially for households with multiple connected devices and demanding internet usage patterns, wired broadband remains the gold standard.”

It’s important to note that Jio and Airtel have invested heavily in building out their 5G infrastructure, and their AirFiber services are likely to improve over time with network upgrades and technological advancements. They also target areas where laying fiber might be economically unviable or geographically challenging.

However, Roy’s comments serve as a timely reminder that the fundamental physics of wired versus wireless data transmission still hold true. For users who prioritize a stable, high-bandwidth, and low-latency internet experience, particularly for bandwidth-intensive tasks, wired broadband continues to offer a significant advantage.

The debate is likely to continue as both wired and wireless technologies evolve. But for now, the CEO of Excitel has thrown down the gauntlet, asserting that when it comes to a truly robust and reliable home internet connection, the tried-and-tested wires still reign supreme. Consumers would do well to weigh the convenience of wireless against the consistent performance of wired broadband before making their choice. The truth, as Roy suggests, might just be buried beneath the surface of catchy marketing campaigns.