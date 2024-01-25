Attributed to Srishti Dhir, Founder at Hub and Oak



PropTech has become an emerging trend in the real estate industry and several renowned developers and investors across the world are making the most of this technology in the post-COVID era. There is no denying that proptech has changed the way people buy, sell, manage, and research a real estate asset in India. Interestingly, in this rapidly evolving landscape of proptech in India, women are playing a pivotal role by bringing creativity, innovation, and a unique perspective to the forefront.

As the real estate sector in India embraces this digital transformation, more and more women entrepreneurs and leaders in the industry are coming forward with groundbreaking strategies and thoughtful business approaches to shape the future of ‘Proptech’. Let’s delve into the captivating world of PropTech, exploring the insights and innovations crafted by remarkable women entrepreneurs in the industry.

4 Ways How Women Are Shaping the Future of PropTech Industry

Tech Savvy Trailblazers

In the digital age, technology is a powerful ally, and the women entrepreneurs are harnessing it very well. AI algorithms predicting market trends, IoT devices ensuring smart living, and blockchain revolutionizing the process of real estate transactions – businesswomen in the Indian realty sector are using these tech-savvy approaches to pave the way for a better future.

Designing Spaces For Tomorrow

Several female architects and designers are redefining the working spaces with their visionary approach. With a keen understanding of aesthetics and functionality, they are crafting environments that not only prioritize comfort and productivity but also environmentally sustainable. For this, several female entrepreneurs are incorporating eco-friendly materials, smart design elements, and wellness-focused features in their office spaces.

Breaking Barriers, Forging Alliances

In this age-old male-dominated world of real estate, women are breaking barriers and forging alliances. Their success stories have inspired a lot of people and budding entrepreneurs across the world Through their mentorship, advocacy, and collaboration, they are creating pathways for more women to venture into the world of PropTech.

Embracing Smart Living

The concept of smart homes is rapidly gaining traction in India and women entrepreneurs in the real estate business are at the forefront of this revolution, developing smart home automation systems and IoT-based security solutions. These innovations are not just making homes smarter; they are making lives more secure, convenient, and comfortable.

Bottom Line

The influence of women in PropTech is not only transforming the real estate sector in India but also setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Moreover, breaking all the traditional stereotypes, in today’s modern era, several amazing women entrepreneurs are ruling the roost in the top property markets across the country. From property consultants to channel partners to leading a company, women are proving their mettle at each step of every segment in Indian real estate.