Women Represent Just 12-14% of India’s Gaming Workforce: Report

Despite women making up 44% of the gaming audience in India, their representation in the industry remains significantly low. A new report by the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF), Coral Recruit, and M-League reveals that women constitute only 12-14% of India’s Gaming Workforce, with an even smaller presence in technical and leadership roles.

Gender Imbalance in Gaming Industry

According to the findings, women hold just 6-9% of technical roles and occupy under 10% of decision-making positions. In comparison, the global gaming workforce consists of 22-24% women, indicating that India lags significantly behind in gender diversity within the sector. Leadership roles also show a stark disparity, with women comprising only 12-14% of leadership positions.

Soumya AK from AIGDF emphasized the urgency of addressing this imbalance, stating, “India’s gaming industry is among the fastest-growing markets, yet it continues to be male-dominated. India’s Gaming Workforce must evolve to be more inclusive, as diversity drives innovation. A broader representation of women will lead to better storytelling, richer game development, and a deeper connection with the gaming audience.”

Challenges Hindering Female Representation

The report identifies multiple systemic barriers that prevent women from advancing in the gaming sector. These include gender bias in hiring and promotions, lack of mentorship opportunities, and workplace culture challenges. Many women face difficulties in breaking into technical fields such as programming, game development, and data analytics, where representation remains disproportionately low.

While women are more visible in creative and non-technical areas like marketing, game design, and community management, their absence in core technical roles presents a significant challenge. Workplace culture also plays a role, with discrimination, limited networking opportunities, and the absence of female role models acting as obstacles to career growth.

Strategies to Bridge the Gender Gap

To improve gender diversity in India’s Gaming Workforce, the report suggests key recommendations:

Educational Initiatives: Encouraging women to explore gaming careers from an early age through STEM education, coding workshops, and game design courses.

Inclusive Hiring Practices: Implementing structured evaluation processes and diverse hiring panels to remove bias from recruitment.

Mentorship and Leadership Training: Establishing structured mentorship programs and leadership development initiatives to support career advancement.

Workplace Policies: Strengthening anti-harassment measures and fostering a work environment where women can thrive.

Business Benefits of Gender Diversity

The report also underscores the advantages of increasing female representation. Research shows that companies with diverse leadership teams tend to perform better financially and cultivate more innovative and engaged workforces. A lack of diversity could limit the industry’s growth potential, affecting both game development and market expansion.

By taking proactive steps toward inclusivity, India’s Gaming Workforce can benefit from a more dynamic and equitable industry, driving long-term success and sustainability.